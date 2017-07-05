Narendra Modi Israel visit: India and Israel ink 7 deals; in joint statement, PM Modi says we will do more than just protect our strategic interests

Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM Modi with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

In the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Benjamin Netanyahu, India and Israel signed as many as seven agreements on areas including space, tech and agriculture, reported CNN News 18. After the agreements were exchanged, both the leaders addressed the media and released a joint statement. In his statement, Benjamin Netanyahu said PM Modi’s trip is a moving development for him. He added that Iran was also discussed between two leaders. “This is a deeply moving moment for me. We are making history. PM Narendra Modi and I look ahead and at the same time have our feet firmly on the ground,” he said. The Israeli PM added that their aim is to seek good, defend good and achieve good. He said this is indeed a good day.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked his counterpart for the warm words of welcome. He said our goal is to build a relationship that reflects our shared priorities and draws on enduring bonds between our peoples. “Thank you, Excellency, for your warm words of welcome. And, for the exceptional generosity with your time and friendship. Our belief in democratic values and economic progress has been a shared pursuit,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that he discussed the situation in West Asia and the wider region with Benjamin Netanyahu and added that both the leaders have agreed to do much more together to protect their strategic interests. “Our people hold natural affinity and warmth for each other. Prime Minister Netanyahu and I agreed to do much more together to protect our strategic interests. Our people hold natural affinity and warmth for each other. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and the wider region. It is India’s hope that peace, dialogue and restraint will prevail,” he said.

(Further details awaited)