Narendra Modi is the new Santa for New India, says minister Ananth Kumar

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde, after giving some statements on secularism and the Constitution that created a controversy, called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the new Santa for the New India. While speaking to media, Hegde called Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “new Santa” for “new India” who brings good news for the people. The union minister said, “NAMO is the new Santa who brings good news for a new India. In the last three and a half years, the prime minister has only worked hard for the nation and its people.” Hegde’s remark comes after Congress leader and former Union minister Manish Tewari took a jibe at the Prime Minister on Tuesday by linking him with Santa Claus, who instead of giving gifts has stolen the money of common man. He tweeted, “an old man with a white beard who entered the homes of the people through TV has ‘stolen’ their money.” Hegde reacted sharply to Tewari’s veiled attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He also took up Triple Talaq issue saying, “Appeal to all opposition parties to help pass the bill on Triple Talaq in the Parliament unanimously.” Earlier today, loud opposition protests erupted in parliament over the comments of Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde, who had said that his party, the ruling BJP, will “soon change the Constitution,” which mentions the word “secular.” As the opposition demanded Hegde’s sacking, Union minister Vijay Goel stated in the Rajya Sabha that the government disassociated itself from his views. Reacting sharply to Hegde’s remark, Congress Leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said, “Anantkumar Hegde should either apologise in both Houses or PM Modi should decide whether such people should continue as minister.”

Notably, a bill seeking to criminalize the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. Citing the uproar in the parliament, it will be no less than a challenge for the government to get the bill passed.

Many cases of Muslim men resorting to this practice has been reported recently. According to government data, around 66 cases of instant divorce came to the fore until November. The instant divorce practice came under increased criticism after many cases of men divorcing their wives via Skype, WhatsApp and text message were reported.