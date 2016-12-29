Narendra Modi Interview on 50th Day of Demonetization: Check out top Twitter reactions after PM targets rivals to wrong-doers

PM Modi criticized the opposition parties and leaders claiming that he feels pity to see their desparation to oppose the policy. (AP)

As the implementation of the demonetisation policy reaches its 50th day, and with just a few hours left for the deposit of scrapped currency notes, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, speaking at an interview with India Today editor Raj Chengappa, claimed that the anti-graft policy had forced black money to come out in the open. Amid heated political uproar across the country, with politicians blaming the BJP government for the continuing public distress, PM Modi criticized the opposition parties and leaders claiming that he feels pity to see their desperation to oppose the policy.

In strong words words against the black money holders and corrupts the Prime Minister escalated attacks saying that the nation needs to stay two steps ahead of the enemies, and added “if they run, we will chase them”. And as the Prime Minister speaks against black money, corruption and slams the opposition over their protest against demonetisation, here is how Twitter reacted to the PM Modi’s interview at the India Today:

modi just don’t give scripted interview to paid media you are answerable to public to whom u harassed frm last 50 days

So#AjaModiChowkPe — Umesh Warhade (@umeshw14) December 29, 2016

Really India @IndiaToday? It’s an off-camera “exclusive” written interview. Where we can’t even hear Modi say Mitron in his dulcet tones.1/2 — Brown Sahiba (@Rajyasree) December 29, 2016

I have heard that India’s reality TV superstar, Prime-Time Minister Modi , will be shortly entertaining us between now and .. New Year’s Eve — Sanjay Jha (@JhaSanjay) December 29, 2016

2016 will be remembered as the year of Ambani ,Trump and Modi … !!! In short the year of the ATM … !!! 😉 😉 ????????????✌????✌???? — Yatin Sharma (@meriid_) December 29, 2016

New Caution in Markets:

Investments are subject to Modi risks please watch his speeches carefully ! — rahul jaiswal (@jaiswalra) December 29, 2016

PM Modi had, earlier, asked for 50 days time from the public for normalcy to return. The deadline is almost over and PM Modi today explained his position and what he intends doing going forward.