Narendra Modi Independence Day speech: Opposition rejects PM’s claims, says low on substance

Narendra Modi Independence Day speech: Led by Congress, Opposition on Tuesday tore into Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day Speech at the historic Red Fort. Terming the around hour-long speech as repetitive, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said there was no new Ideas or new energy in the address and it sounded like a 33 RPM record playing at 45 RPM. Taking a dig at the Prime Minister over the border stand-off with China, Tewari said the address did not mention the neighbouring country and neither did it reiterate India’s commitment to the security of Bhutan. PM Modi did not say a word on Pakistan, he tweeted further. Rejecting PM Modi’s pledge to build a ‘New India’ by 2022, the Congress leader said in 38 months the ruling BJP-led NDA dispensation has destroyed what was built in 70 years. He also said that the address was high on rhetoric but low on substance. Tewari also panned PM Modi as he did not offer his condolences on the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy.

Sharpening his attack on PM Modi, Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah rejected the former’s claim over black money. PM Modi said that his government recovered black money worth Rs 3 lakh crore after the much-talked about demonetisation plan was implemented on November 8 last.

Omar Abdullah takes a jibe at PM Modi after his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort pic.twitter.com/jj7ZAD7CsM — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 15, 2017

In a sarcastic manner, former AAP leader Yogendra Yadav said PM Modi’s speech can be best summarised as “New India Assurance Unlimited”.