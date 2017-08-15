Narendra Modi Independence Day speech: Here are the highlights of PM’s address to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the ocassion of 71st Independence Day. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the ocassion of 71st Independence Day. In his fourth Independence Day speech on Tuesday, PM spoke on a number of issues ranging from Gorakhpur tragedy, GST, demonetisation, terrorism, Kashmir and triple talaq and also provided his take on how he is looking at solving problems that India is facing. PM commenced his speech with greetings to fellow Indians on Independence Day and later in his address went on to speak on other issues. Following points summarise PM’s speech, take a look:

> PM started by saying that people of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur. “Few days back many of our innocent children died in a hospital. People of India stand shoulder to shoulder with those affected due to natural disasters and the tragedy in Gorakhpur,” he said.

> Prime Minister Modi also spoke about Triple Talaq issue and said that the nation stood with the women who spoke out against triple talaq. He said, “I want to mention those women who have to suffer due to ‘Tripe Talaq’- I admire their courage.”

> While highlighting his vision of a New India, PM said that every person in the country is working towards creating a new India by 2022, when everyone will have a house, job. He added that the aim is to build a new India where youth and women are able to achieve their dreams without any difficulty. He mentioned that for ‘Team India’ this is the right time to start building a ‘New India’.

> He further talked about the Kashmir issue. PM said the Kashmir problem will not be solved by abuses or guns and that instead it will be solved by hugs. “Na gaali se samasya sulajhne wali hai, na goli se, samasya suljhegi har Kashmiri ko gale lagane se,” PM said.

> While appealing the masses, PM Modi said that we have to leave this ‘Chalta Hai’ attitude. “We must leave this ‘Chalta Hai’ (‘Let it be’) nature. We have to now think of ‘Badal Sakta Hai’ (‘Change is possible’), it will help us progress as a nation,” he asserted.

> Talking about the historic tax reform, Goods and Services Tax (GST) that was rolled out on the midnight of June 30 and July 1, PM said “GST has shown the spirit of cooperative federalism. Nation has come together to support GST and role of technology has also helped.” He further said that people are amazed at how India could implement GST across the nation so successfully and across sectors.

> PM Modi aslo spoke on corruption and black money. PM asserted that those who have looted the nation and looted the poor are not able to sleep peacefully today. He further added by saying that today we are celebrating the festival of honesty.

> Giving strong message on security of the nation and terrorism PM said that the National security is the priority. He asserted that India is capable of defending all spheres – land, sea or the cyber space. PM also said that we are not alone against our fight against terrorism and that even the world acknowledged our power after the surgical strikes.

> PM concluded his speech with chants of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai … Vande Mataram … Jai Hind