Narendra Modi inaugurates new BJP HQ in Delhi, PM says forming political party not tough in India

PM unveils new BJP HQ.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bharatiya Janata Party’s new headquarters in Delhi on Sunday. The new BJP headquarters is located at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, New Delhi. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi thanked party President Amit Shah and his entire team for their hard work to complete the work on BJP HQ within the deadline. PM Modi also said that forming a political party is not tough in India. He added that there are several parties with their own views, ideologies and working. He further said that the fact that there are several parties in the nation adds to the beauty of democracy in India. PM Modi also said that the party leaders have had the courage to push the idea forward.

PM Modi while addressing the meeting said,”Ours was a journey that began with greats such as Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee and Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya. Generations of Karyakartas have given their life for the party.” “Jan Sangh and BJP leaders have been at the forefront of all leading mass movements after Independence. Ours is a party committed to Rashtra Bhakt,” he added.

PM also said,”In thought, in action and in implementation, the BJP’s core is truly democratic.” Apart from PM Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah, BJP veteran LK Advani, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Murli Manohar amongst others were present at the inauguration.

The new HQ is a multi-storey building which is fitted with latest communication technologies. With the new HQ, BJP is the first national party to shift its office outside Lutyens’ Bungalow Zone. Modi and Shah had laid the foundation stone of the new headquarters in August last year. A Mumbai based architecture company is behind the designing.