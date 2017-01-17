Pakistan must walk away from terror to walk towards dialogues with India, says PM Modi at second Raisina Dialogue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, stated that he is privileged to address the people at the conference focused on multilateralism. (ANI)

Inaugurating the second edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India’s flagship geo-political conference organised annually by the Observer Research Foundation(ORF) in association with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today, stated that he is privileged to address the people at the conference focused on multilateralism. Further stating that India’s transformation is linked with the world, the Prime Minister asserted that the government is looking forward to transform the country.

PM Modi also said that for multiple reason and at multiple levels the world is growing through profound changes. Stating that non state actors are playing significant roles to the spread of challenges faced by the government, Modi said the country needs to guard any inclination that promotes exclusion, especially in Asia.

Modi said that the multi-polarity and the gradually increasing multi-polar Asia is a dominant fact in the present times. Also stating that security of the country’s citizen is of paramount importance, the Prime Minister said that self interest alone is not in the culture or behavior of India.

Also Watch:



Speaking on the tension between India and Pakistan, PM Modi stated that a thriving well integrated neighborhood is his dream and also clarified that Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogues with India.

Speaking on the tension between India and Pakistan, PM Modi stated that a thriving well integrated neighborhood is his dream and also clarified that Pakistan must walk away from terror if it wants to walk towards dialogues with India. The PM also said that because of his vision to improve the relationships with the neighbors, he had invited leaders of all SAARC neighbors including Pakistan, for his swearing in. He clarified that for a better management of relationship between neighboring countries and for peace and progress, all countries need to show sensitivity and respect for each others core concerns.In strong words against countries sponsoring terrorism, PM Modi said that neighboring countries of India, who support violence hatred and export terror, stand isolated and ignored.

With praises for the United States and Russia, for their co-operation, the Prime Minister called Russia an abiding friend and stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin had held long conversations with him to improve strategic partnerships. Modi further said that in his conversation with the US President-elect Donald Trump, the two countries had agreed to keep building on gains in the strategic partnership between the countries.