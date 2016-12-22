Narendra Modi in Varanasi today: Top 4 things on PM’s agenda

PM Narendra Modi is to be in the city of Varansai for the entire day attending various events and interacting with the people. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday visited Varanasi and laid the founding stone for the Mahamana Pt. Madan Malviya Cancer Centre. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that with the evolution of technology, the work of the doctors was gradually decreasing. Speaking of the Cancer Institute, Pm Modi said that they centre thought as to why the people of Varanasi travel far for the treatment of cancer and hence laid the foundation of one in the city. He then spoke quite openly about the opposition and said that he had never thought a few politicians in the country would stand with the corrupt.

Speaking about cross-border terrorism, he said that whenever Pakistan wanted to send militants, they would start a ceasefire violation, which would keep our soldiers busy while their terrorists crept into our nation. He spoke about the surgical strikes and said that when our soldiers had successfully conducted the covert operation and come back from the LoC, some people still doubted it. He shifted his focus to the opposition’s comments on the demonetisation drive and questioned former PM Manmohan Singh’s statement about how a country with 50% illiterate would access technology. PM Modi mocked Manmohan Singh and said that that 50% illiterate people were Congress’ legacy.

As expected, PM Modi finally arrived at Rahul Gandhi’s accusations and said that the young leader had just learnt to give speeches and he was happy ever since the Congress VP first learnt to speak. Mocking Rahul Gandhi’s statement about wrecking an earthquake, PM Modi said that now that the Congress VP has spoken, the chances of an earthquake were quite unlikely.

The Prime Minister had earlier said that he was looking forward to visit Varanasi and interacting with people. He had also informed about the various programmes he was going to attend in the day

1. Will lay the foundation stone for Mahamana Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre & Centenary Super Speciality Hospital.

It has to be noted that this event has already been completed.

2. The PM is then to inaugurate a Trade Facilitation Centre & Crafts Museum and launch schemes & programmes of Textile Ministry of India during the Varanasi visit.

3. Foundation stone for an ESI super speciality hospital will also be laid. All these development works will greatly benefit people of Varanasi.

4. There will also be an interaction with booth level BJP4India Karyakartas working in the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat.

While the Prime Minister is scheduled to be present at these programmes on Thursday and interact with people, it would be interesting to see how he goes about tackling the accusations made against him Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Although the PM has already answered Rahul Gandhi’s questions during the first public meeting, the day is still young and the opposition is expected to attack back.