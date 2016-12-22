Narendra Modi in Varanasi: From Rahul Gandhi to poverty, here are top 5 key takeaways from PM’s speech

A city like Varanasi should also have a good cancer research institute, says PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

A sombre-sounding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day-long visit to his constituency Varanasi, tore into Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and his claims of ‘earthquakes’ over kickbacks and even targetted former PM Manmohan Singh for their quoting of economic data saying that he inherited poverty from the UPA. Since he announced of demonetisation on November 8, several Opposition parties have questioned the way it was implemented after people of the country are forced to stand in long queues in banks anATMs to collect cash and also many people have also lost their lives standing in long lines. Here are top 5 key takeaways from PM Modi’s speech in the Benaras Hindu University (BHU).

1) Poverty is Manmohan Singh’s legacy, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Taking a dig at his predecesor the PM said that even as Manmohan Singh himself said how can technology be used in high scale in a country with 50 percent poverty, was he giving his report card during his days in PMO, which he had had to inherit.

2) Perhaps taunting at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, the prime minister said that there is an young leader, who is steal learning to deliver speaches. Happy that he is speaking otherwaise there could havee been an earthquake which could have affected the country for at least ten years.

3) Speaking about surgical strike, which the army conducted in terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), he said that even as the brave jawans make the country proud, some people have even questioned thir bravery and asked whether it was good to view institutions like this.

4) Massive loads of doctors are decreasing, while the work on technology is increasing.

5) A city like Varanasi should also have a good cancer research institute, so that patients suffering from the disease may not have to travel far for the treatment: PM