Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand: PM to address IAS probationers in Mussoorie

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Uttarakhand today. The Prime Minister will reach Dehradun this afternoon for two-day visit to the state. During this visit he will adress IAS probationers at Mussoorie’s prestigious Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. The Prime Minister will arrive at the Jollygrant airport in the afternoon on Thursday and leave straightaway for Mussoorie. The most of his programmes are lined up for October 27 in Mussoorie, Dehradun SSP Nivedita Kukreti said, according to report. Security has been tightened around the airport in Jollygrant as well as along the entire stretch from the helipad in Mussoorie to LBSNAA, Kukreti said. “Foolproof arrangements have been made in view of the PM’s visit,” she added. This is PM Modi’s second visit to the state within a week.

On October 20, PM Modi had laid the foundation stones of five reconstruction projects in Kedarnath and hit out at the Congress, saying he was not allowed to carry out redevelopment work after the 2013 deluge when he was Gujarat chief minister. Offering prayers at the Kedarnath shrine, a day before it closes for the winters, he had said his visit to the Himalayan temple had strengthened his resolve to serve the nation. Serving people was true service of the lord, PM Modi had said after offering ‘rudrabhiskek’ at the high altitude shrine dedicated to Lord Shiva. People from different states had perished and he could not stop himself from rushing to the state after the disaster, PM Modi had said.

PM Modi also had last visited Kedarnath in May when the portals of the Himalayan shrine were reopened for devotees after remaining closed for six months for the winters.