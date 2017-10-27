Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand: PM to address IAS officials, practise Yoga with them in Mussoorie today

On his arrival, Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and senior BJP leaders after he landed at the Jollygrant airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane.(PTI)

Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, is slated to attend a slew of programs in Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie. During the program in LBSNAA, PM Modi will address IAS probationers and give them tips on effective administration. Modi will also take part in a yoga session with the probationers and Kendriya Vidyalaya students at the academy. On his arrival, Modi was accorded a warm welcome by Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and senior BJP leaders after he landed at the Jollygrant airport in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane. This is Modi’s second visit to the hill state in less than seven days.

At the Academy in Mussoorie, Modi is expected to garland a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and then participate in a tree plantation programme, according to officials. Earlier, PM had held an interaction with IAS officer trainees and asked them to research governance issues in depth, so that they could understand those well. He held the interaction with over 360 officer trainees of the 92nd Foundation Course at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), a day ahead of his address to them. The prime minister urged the officer trainees to express their ideas and thoughts to him frankly and without fear, the PMO statement said.

PM Modi on Thursday also visited the state-of-the-art Gandhi Smriti Library at LBSNAA and attended a short cultural programme by the officer trainees. On his arrival at the academy, Modi offered floral tributes on the statues of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

(With Agency Inputs)