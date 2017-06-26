Narendra Modi in US: GST can be subject of studies in business schools, PM tells CEOs

Narendra Modi in US: India has emerged as a business friendly destination, mainly because of upcoming GST, he says.

Narendra Modi in US: Last week, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos met US President Donald Trump in the White House and during their meeting talked about improving digital services, immigration, and cyber-security. Their picture, along with Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, looked uneasy, went viral on social media, an Indian Express report said. Both Bezos and Cook, along with 19 more CEOs, six days later met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Willard Hotel to discuss India’s economic reform. They also shared their experiences on dealing with the Indian as also Donald Trump administration.

As per Gopal Baglay, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, all CEOs present in the meeting expressed support for Digital India, India, make in India, Start Up India and other flagship initiatives of the Centre. This is a very important signal, in the light of PM Narendra Modi’s America-first policy being at odds with the Make in India campaign.

The prime minister had reportedly told CEOs that the government has implemented about 7,000 reforms for ease of business in the country. Taking credit for the implementation of the GST, he said “The implementation of the landmark initiative of GST could be a subject of studies in US business schools,” as per Indian Express.

He said India has of late emerged as a friendly destination for business purposes, mostly because of the upcoming implementation of GST beginning on July 1, while urging CEOs invest in the country, a PTI report said. India attracted largest FDI because of NDA government’s policies in the last three years, he added. “Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India,” the PM tweeted after the meeting.