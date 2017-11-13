  3. Narendra Modi in the Philippines: PM wins hearts in meet with 9 year old amputee given Jaipur Foot

Taking some time from his busy schedule at the ASEAN Summit, PM Modi met a nine-year-old boy in Manila today.

By: | New Delhi | Published: November 13, 2017 2:20 PM
Taking some time from his busy schedule at the ASEAN Summit, PM Modi met a nine-year-old boy in Manila today.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi isn’t only making global inroads for India in the Philippines, strategically speaking, he is also winning hearts in that far of, but crucially strategic, land. And what’s even better than winning the hearts of children and that too just a day before Children’s’ Day! Taking some time from his busy schedule at the ASEAN Summit, PM Modi met a nine-year-old boy in Manila today.

According to The Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi met Carlo Migel Silvano from the Bulacan province of the Philippines at the Mahaveer Philippine Foundation Inc. (MPFI). What is more striking is that Carlo is one of the thousands of Filipinos fitted with the famous “Jaipur foot” which is a prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations. In a picture tweeted by Raveesh Kumar, MEA spokesperson, PM Modi is seen with Carlo, where he is interacting with the boy. While talking to PM Modi, Carlo said that he wants to be a policeman. Modi tweeted that he was glad to find that Jaipur Foot has given many a new hope to fulfil their dreams.

 

It was a different experience for the Prime Minister as he took to Twitter to express his feelings about the Mahaveer Foundation. “Mahaveer Philippine Foundation. Their efforts of fitting the Jaipur Foot on needy amputees have touched several lives. During my visit, saw a series of exhibits and interacted with amputees”, tweeted PM Modi.

 

The Mahaveer Philippine Foundation, a long-running humanitarian cooperation programme between India and the Philippines. It was set up by the highly regarded Indian–origin Mayor of Manila Dr Ramon Bagatsing. The Mahaveer Philippines Foundation is an associated centre of Jaipur-based Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti which is the world’s largest organisation rehabilitating over 1.55 million differently-abled people through ‘Jaipur Foot’.

