Narendra Modi in Surat: ‘Let’s build India free of casteism, communalism’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to the people to build a "new India" which is free of casteism, communalism and corruption.

By: | Surat | Published: February 25, 2018 9:48 PM
narendra modi, Narendra Modi in Surat, casteism, communalism, corruption, Lalbhai Contractor, Lalbhai Contractor stadium, Surat Night Marathon, Run For New India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today appealed to the people to build a “new India” which is free of casteism, communalism and corruption. The prime minister was addressing a massive gathering at the Lalbhai Contractor stadium here before flagging off the Surat Night Marathon, with ‘Run For New India’ as its theme. “When the whole world has started accepting the importance of India, we need to shed our shortcomings. We need to build a new India which is free from the venom of casteism. It should be free from communal controversies. There can not be a place for corruption in this new India,” Modi said.

“A country is not built by the government or administration or even politicians. A country is built by the strength of its citizens,” he said.

