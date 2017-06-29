Narendra Modi in Rajkot: PM takes to Twitter to thank City, says you will always be special to me (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Rajkot: Prime Minister Modi thanked the people of Rajkot and said that the city will always be special for him as his journey in electoral politics began in the city. PM Modi had passed his comments to the city through his Twitter handle. He said, “Thank you Rajkot. The city will always be special for me – my journey in electoral politics began here. Today’s Janta Darshan was memorable.” The PM led a glittering roadshow in Rajkot. He was in the city to distribute aid worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang people. Next, the PM gave assistive devices to the needy people and asked the start-ups to work in finding out ways to better the lives of divyang people. The PM said that he wants the start-up sector to look at ways through which innovation and technology can transform the lives of our divyang brothers and sisters. Modi also praised the work of Union Minister Thawar Chand Gehlot done to promote the interests of these people. He also mentioned Gehlot’s name and said that the work done by Gehhlot and his team for the welfare of the Divyang sisters and brothers is praiseworthy and historic.

The Prime Minister also explained the efforts the Centre is making for the welfare of poor people. He said,” the Government of India is a government that is fully dedicated to the poor of the nation”.He also repeated his commitment to providing own shelter to the people across the country. “By 2022, when we mark 75 years of freedom, no Indian should be homeless. And the home must have proper facilities also”