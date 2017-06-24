Narendra Modi in Portugal: PM hold talks with Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa; what all they discussed

The two sides are expected to sign some agreements.

In a bid to strengthen bilateral ties between India and Portugal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held talks with his Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa and discussed ways to further intensify bilateral relations. PM Narendra Modi, who arrived here on the first leg of his three-nation tour, said his brief visit will further strengthen relations between India and Portugal. “Advancing bilateral engagements. PM @narendramodi & PM @antoniocostapm discuss ways to further intensify bilateral relations,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted along with some photographs. Before leaving for Lisbon, Modi had said during his meeting with Costa, the two leaders will build on their recent discussions and review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions.

The two sides are expected to sign some agreements. Departing from protocol, Portuguese Foreign Minister Augusto Santos Silva received Prime Minister Modi at the airport earlier in the day. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Portugal on a bilateral trip, Baglay said.

Portuguese Prime Minister Costa tweeted this is an excellent opportunity to review the implementation of the accords agreed during his India visit and sign new agreements.

Costa had visited India in January this year. The highlight of Modi’s four-day three-nation visit will be the US leg as Modi will be meeting President Donald Trump for the first time on June 26 in Washington. From the US, he will travel to the Netherlands.

PM Narendra Modi posted a statement on Facebook for his Portugal visit ahead of his 3-nation tour:-

“I will pay a working visit to Portugal on 24 June 2017. Our close historical and friendly ties have picked up momentum after H.E. Prime Minister Antonio Costa’s visit to India in January 2017. I am looking forward to my meeting with PM Costa. Building on our recent discussions, we will review the progress of various joint initiatives and decisions. We will also discuss ways to further enhance the bilateral engagement, especially in the areas of economic cooperation, science & technology, space collaboration and people to people ties. We will deliberate on means to intensify our cooperation in counter-terrorism and on other international issues of mutual interest. I also see significant potential for deepening bilateral trade and investment ties. I am also keen to interact with the Indian Community in Portugal during the visit.”