Narendra Modi in Phillippines LIVE: PM lands in Manila, to attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits

PM Narendra Modi is also scheduled to meet a number of world leaders in Manila. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in Phillippines LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today reached Phillippines capital Manila where he is scheduled to attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits along with other world leaders. During the ASEAN summit issues like North Korea’s nuclear missile tests and China’s military interference in the disputed South China are expected to come up for discussion, PTI said. He is also scheduled to meet a number of world leaders including US President Donald Trump, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Russian Premier Dmitry Medvedev, the agency added.

4:44 PM: As per ANI, discussions focused on cooperation based on values for promotion of peace, prosperity and stability in an increasingly inter-connected region that they share with each other and other partners.

#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Phillippines’ Manila to attend the ASEAN-India & East Asia Summits. pic.twitter.com/OU2K3cNhrM — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2017

4:26 PM: Officials from Ministry of External Affairs, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs, Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and US’ Department of State met in Manila for discussion on issues of common interest in the Indo-Pacific region, reports ANI.