Narendra Modi in Philippines: PM meets Donald Trump, says working with US for Asia’s future

While attending the ASEAN summit in Manilla of Philippines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Donald Trump and praised the Indo-US ties. PM Modi also spoke about healthy relations growing between the United States and India. While addressing the media, PM Modi said, “Relations between India and US are growing. Our relations go beyond, we are working for future interests of Asia and humanity.” Modi further said that the ties with the United States have been central to India’s interest. In response, US President Donald Trump said that PM Narendra Modi has become a good friend.

On Friday, US President Donald Trump praised India’s growth. Trump also praised India’s economic and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said, “Narendra Modi has been working successfully to bring the vast country and its people together.” PM Modi also thanked President Donald Trump for the meeting.

It is likely that during the meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump they discussed a range of key issues mainly defence and security.

PM Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.

PM Modi had arrived in the Philippines capital on Sunday. Ahead of the crucial meet, PM Modi had also met Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during the 50th-anniversary gala dinner of the ASEAN. Upon arrival, PM Modi was given a warm welcome by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.