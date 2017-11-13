Narendra Modi in Philippines: PM meet Donald Trump, Rodrigo Duterte; key takeaways

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday reached Philippines capital Manila to attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits along with other world leaders. The PM is on a 3-day visit to the Southeast Asian country. His participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, symbolise India’s commitment towards deepening engagement with ASEAN and India-Pacific Region. PM held bilateral talks with host President Rodrigo Duterte and other world leaders including US President Donald Trump. Member of External Affairs addressed the press conference on ASEAN 2017 and explained about PM Modi’s meeting with Duterte and Trump. Here are the key takeaways from the press confernce:
- Preeti Saran, Member of External Affairs (MEA) while addressing the press conference on ASEAN 2017 said this visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come as the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Philippines in last 36 years.
- Meeting between Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte and PM Modi was excellent. She added by saying that the President would like to have good realtionship with India. “This is the first Prime Ministerial visit from India to Philippines in 36 years. President Duterte & PM Modi had an excellent meeting, President said he’d like to have very good relations with India,” she said.
- Saran also said that four agreements were signed between both the countries which includes ones on defense cooperation & logistics, agriculture & on micro small & medium enterprises.
India and Philippines sign four MOUs and establishment of ICCR chair in Univeristy of Philippines pic.twitter.com/H5xDXsjK6h
— Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) November 13, 2017
- On his part, while throwing some light on PM Modi and US President Donald Trump’s meeting, foreign Secretary S Jaishankar was quoted as saying that the meeting lasted for about 45 minutes.
- Jaishankar described the meeting as “coordial, constructive and very comfortable” conversation was on bilateral, regional and global issues.
- The meeting started with President Trump saying that there are a lot of good reports coming from India. Trump was talking mainly in economic terms, Jaishankar said.
- While in the day, Prime Minister Modi told US President Donald Trump that both countries can rise beyond bilateral ties and work jointly for the future of Asia, reflecting their growing convergence on strategic issues in the Indo-Pacific region.
- Modi also assured Trump that India will try to “live up to the expectations” of the US and the world and also thanked the US President for speaking “highly” about India during his trips.
- Jaishankar also said that there was a fair amount of time went into the discussions on Afghanistan, and that Prime Minister Modi briefed Trump on the recent supply of wheat through sea route.
- In the meeting, Trump described Modi as a “friend”.
- Trump had on Friday praised India’s “astounding” growth after it opened up its economy and also lauded Modi, saying he has been working successfully to bring the vast country and its people together.