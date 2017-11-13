Narendra Modi in Philippines: If 21st century is Asia’s century, then it is our duty to make it India’s century, says PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Indian community in Manila. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today addressed the Indian community in Manila. During his speech to the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said that his government’s efforts are aimed at transforming India and making sure everything in India is up to world standards. PM said, “If 21st century is considered to be Asia’s century, then it becomes our duty to make it India’s century and I say it is possible.” PM also emphasised the fact that India has always contributed to world peace. He said, “Our contingent in the UN Peacekeeping Forces is among the biggest. India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, peace is integral to our culture.”

While talking about his government’s efforts towards cleanliness and open defecation in the country, PM said, “Which citizen doesn’t want cleanliness? We have started from where Mahatma Gandhi left and till now more than 2 lakh villages in India have become open defecation free.”

PM Modi is attending the 31st ASEAN Summit in Manila. The Prime Minister met US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the crucial event. PM Modi had arrived in the Philippines capital yesterday to attend ASEAN-India and East Asia summits along with other world leaders. The PM is on a 3-day visit to the Southeast Asian country. His participation in the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, symbolises India’s commitment towards deepening engagement with ASEAN and India-Pacific Region.