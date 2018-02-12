Narendra Modi in Oman LIVE: On last day of Gulf tour, PM interacts with leading businesspersons

Narendra Modi in Oman Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Oman, Palestine and United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Oman Live: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the last leg of his three-nation tour to Oman, Palestine and United Arab Emirates (UAE). On the final day of his visit on February 12, PM said he would interact with leading businesspersons of Oman on developing stronger economic and business links with India. Modi, who arrived here from Dubai on Sunday, led delegation-level talks with Sultan Qaboos bin Said al Said. PM Modi paid tribute to Emirati soldiers at Wahat Al Karama memorial yesterday. He also participated in the foundation stone-laying ceremony for the first Hindu temple in UAE, home to over three million people of Indian origin. As PM Modi held wide-ranging talks with the Sultan of the country, India and Oman signed eight agreements, including on cooperation in the field of defence, health and tourism. India and Oman have thriving links rooted in centuries-old people-to-people exchanges, Modi said.

Track Live Update of Narendra Modi visit to Oman, Palestine, UAE:

12: 23 pm: The prime minister will visit the historic Shiva Temple of Muscat. The temple is one of the oldest of the region and is located in the Matrah area near Sultan’s Palace. The temple was constructed 125 years back by Merchant Community from Gujarat and was subsequently renovated in 1999.

12: 13 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met with industry leaders of the Gulf and West Asia region at the India-Oman business meeting here during which he pitched India as an attractive destination to do business.

11: 55 am: In his meeting with Deputy PM for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs of Oman, HH Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq Al Said, PM Modi discussed intensification of bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

11: 27 am: Sultan of Oman Qaboos Bin Said Al Said yesterday voiced his appreciation for the appreciation of the expatriation Indian for their contributions to his country’s development during a meeting with visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

11: 19 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Sayyid Asa’ad bin Tariq Al Said, Deputy Prime Minister for International Relations and Cooperation Affairs of Oman.

11: 08 am: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted, “4 countries in 4-days strengthening our footprint in Gulf and West Asia! PM @ narendramodi begins Day 4 with business – Oman-India Business Meet in Muscat. Pitching India as an attractive destination to do business, complementing our expanding strategic partnership.”

4 countries in 4-days strengthening our footprint in Gulf and West Asia! PM @narendramodi begins Day 4 with business – Oman-India Business Meet in Muscat. Pitching India as an attractive destination to do business, complementing our expanding strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/98IHC7CIGH — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 12, 2018

11: 03 am: Beginning with business – PM Modi joined the India-Oman business meet, talks about India’s economic prowess and the investment opportunities in the country.

10: 59 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending India-Oman business meeting in Muscat.

10: 48 am: Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar yesterday tweeted, “Charting out new frontiers in our bilateral relationship, PM @narendramodi led delegation-level talks with Sultan Qaboos of Oman. The two strategic partners discussed to strengthen cooperation in trade & investment, energy, defence & security, food security and regional issues.”

Sultan Qaboos appreciated the contribution of honest and hard working Indian nationals in the development of Oman. Eight Agreements/MoUs were also signed during the productive visit. pic.twitter.com/69dA4NIPNb — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) February 11, 2018

10: 37 am: India and Oman have signed eight agreements, including on cooperation in the field of defence, health and tourism, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held wide-ranging talks with the Sultan of the country.

10: 30 am: Prime Minister Modi said that India and Oman have thriving links rooted in centuries old people-to-people exchanges. More than nine million Indians work and live in the Gulf region, he said. In Oman, they constitute the largest expatriate community.