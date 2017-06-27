Narendra Modi in Netherlands: PM meets Dutch CEOs, makes case for investment in India, cites ease of doing business efforts

“Government’s reforms seek to enhance ease of doing biz and bring standards at par with global standards,” Modi said

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday held talks with a number of Dutch CEOs and cited India’s recent efforts to enhance ease of doing business in the country. “Government’s reforms seek to enhance ease of doing biz and bring standards at par with global standards,” Modi said at a joint interaction with Dutch CEOs in Netherlands. The prime minister further stressed the importance of water for the mutual good of the two nations. “Water is a prime sector for cooperation; irrigation and conservation,” Modi said. Earlier, during his United States trip, PM Modi had met top CEOs like Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai. His meeting with Netherlands CEOs also aimed at encouraging them to join the Indian growth story by ploughing investments in infrastructure related sectors. Speaking to US CEOs PM Narendra Modi said that India attracted the largest amount of foreign direct investment (FDI) as a result of the NDA government’s policies. The prime minister said that India has now emerged as a business-friendly destination, also citing the implementation of the upcoming GST regime beginning next month.

The meeting, which was a roundtable interaction, saw Modi making a strong pitch for Make in India, a practice he also followed in Netherlands. Modi said that as many as 7,000 reforms have been undertaken by his government aimed at “ease of (doing) business and minimum government, maximum governance.”

The Prime Minister said that the world is now focused on India’s economy, especially in areas like manufacturing, trade, commerce, and people-to-people contact, due to a young population and a rising middle-class. “Interacted with top CEOs. We held extensive discussions on opportunities in India,” Modi tweeted after the meeting that lasted for about 90 minutes.