Narendra Modi in Netherlands: In speech to Indian diaspora, PM says no matter the colour of the passports here, blood relations will not change

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: Indian diaspora in Netherlands is the second largest in Europe which makes PM Narendra Modi’s visit quite significant. PM Modi addressed the community today and started with a common Indian greeting to put everyone at ease, “Kaa Haal Baa”. He thereafter said, “People who live here may have a different coloured passports but, a different passport cannot change blood relations. (Yahan par rehne wale passport ka rang koi bhi kyun na ho, passport ke rang badalne se khoon ke rishte nahin badalte). Modi added, “I am here in the land which is home to Europe’s second largest Indian diaspora. You are all diplomats here. Every Indian abroad is a diplomat. Government has embassies and ambassadors. They are babus, but you know them as diplomats,” he said.

PM Modi highlighted the fact that the government cannot make big tasks possible working on its own. He said, “Government works with the assistance of Jan Bhaagidari,” (Sarkaar chalti hai janbhaagidaari se). He added, “On its own, development or good governance cannot fulfill aspirations, a combination of both is required.” PM during his address also stressed on women empowerment and women-led development for all-round development of the country. He said, “The role of women in the agriculture sector, cooperatives is very important. India’s Nari Shakti is contributing to India’s progress.”

PM Narendra Modi was speaking at the Sportcampus Zuiderpark at The Hague. Earlier before his trip, PM had said, “I look forward to engaging with the Indian community in the Netherlands”. This is the third and final leg of his three-nation visit to Portugal, US and Netherlands. Speaking to the Indian diaspora in Portugal, Modi had mentioned yoga and holistic healthcare and appreciated the role Portugal was playing to further the message of yoga. In US, during his speech to Indian-Americans, PM appreciated their role in contributing towards the American economy. He spoke about terrorism, and said the world has now understood the threat it poses. In this context, the Prime Minister spoke of the surgical strikes carried out by India recently.

PM Narendra Modi with His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima at Eikenhorst, the King’s private residence. (Image: Twitter)

Further addressing the Indian diaspora, PM Modi said, “The India of the 21st century cannot stay behind when it comes to technology and infrastructure. Everything we have must be world class.” He also lauding the BJP government for its effort towards women empowerment saying that in India there is a government which thinks about women-led development. He also said, “I was surprised to know that even after presence of large Indian diaspora here, only 10 per cent people have OCI card.