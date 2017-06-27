Narendra Modi in Netherlands: In big triumph for PM, Dutch premier announces support for India’s UNSC, NSG bids

India and the Netherlands today strongly condemned the use of double standards in addressing the menace of terrorism, saying there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds.

Narendra Modi in Netherlands: The Netherlands on Tuesday announced its support for India’s early entry into the NSG and other multilateral export control regimes and supported the country’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat. Amsterdam’s support to New Delhi came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Dutch counterpart Mark Rutte. Echoing each other on terrorism, the two leaders agreed that the bilateral relations between India and the EU merit increased focus and attention. The two leaders recalled that the EU-India Strategic Partnership was launched in 2004 during the Dutch Presidency of the EU and expressed the hope for an early resumption of negotiations leading to the conclusion of the Broad-based Trade and Investment Agreement between India and the EU, PTI reported.

Modi and Rutte agreed to continue their efforts to strengthen global non-proliferation objectives, a joint communique issued after a meeting between the two leaders said. Prime Minister Modi also thanked Rutte for Amsterdam’s role in India’s accession to the Missile Technology Control Regime in June 2016. Rutte and Modi reached to the consensus that Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), Wassenaar Arrangement and Australia Group would benefit from India’s membership. Rutte expressed his country’s support for India’s early membership to the 48-member NSG and the Wassenaar Arrangement. For the Australia Group, the Netherlands welcomed India’s recent application for membership.