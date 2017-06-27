Narendra Modi in Netherlands Live Updates: After successful Donald Trump summit, PM to meet Dutch premier Mark Rutte

Narendra Modi in Netherlands Live Updates: After meeting with US President Donald Trump for the first time at White House in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will reach Amsterdam shortly.

Narendra Modi in Netherlands Live Updates: After meeting with US President Donald Trump for the first time at White House in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today will reach Amsterdam shortly. His whirlwind visit to Netherlands will be the final leg of the Prime Minister’s three-nation tour. Earlier PM Modi had visited Portugal. In US, PM Modi was accorded a red carpet welcome even as Trump called him true friend. During their face-to-face meet last night, both the leaders discussed an array of issues. A joint statement was issued and PM Modi and President Trump addressed media at Rose Garden in White House. Prior to the visit to Netherlands, PM Modi had said that he was looking forward to meeting with his counterpart Mark Rutte and reviewing Indo-Dutch bilateral relations. The Prime Minister had then said that would be exchanging views with PM Rutte on important global issues including counter- terrorism and climate change, as per PTI report.

1:45 pm: This year, the two countries are celebrating 70 years of the establishment of Indo-Dutch diplomatic relations.

1:40 pm: In the US, Modi held talks with President Donald Trump today during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen co-operation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes.

1:35 pm: “Wrapping up a historic visit, setting a new milestone in #IndiaUS relationp. PM departs for Netherlands, last leg of his three nation tour,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted.

1:30 pm: Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning left for Netherlands from Washington, the final leg of his three-nation tour, after concluding his visit to the US.