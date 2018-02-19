Narendra Modi in Mysuru LIVE updates: PM campaign in Siddaramiah’s home district ahead of Karnataka election 2018

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during inauguration of the new BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg, in New Delhi on Sunday. PTI Photo

Karnataka election 2018: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally today in Mysuru district which is considered to be a Congress bastion. The saffron party has so far failed in winning from this home district of state chief minister Siddaramaiah. The prime minister will also flag off the Palace Queen Humsafar Express between Mysuru and Udaipur and inaugurate the electrification of Mysuru-Bengaluru railway line. He will also visit Mahamastakabhisheka of Lor Gomateshwara in Shravanabelagola of district Hassan.

Check LIVE Updates of Narendra Modi’s Mysuru visit:

1.10 pm: A week back, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had campaigned in six districts of Hyderabad-Karnataka region.

1.oo pm: Elections to Karnataka assembly will likely take place in April.

12.50 pm: The BJP election campaign in the state is being lef by the party’s central leadership. The saffron party is hoping to come back to power in the state after getting reduced to just 40 seats in last assembly polls in 2013.