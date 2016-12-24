Narendra Modi in Mumbai: Key takeaways from PM’s speech in Mumbai today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive public rally in Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai. (Source: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a massive public rally in Bandra Kurla complex in Mumbai. Modi had arrived in the state on a day’s visit where he had a series of functions lined up in Mumbai, Raigad and Pune. Soon after laying the founding stone for two metro corridors and other projects at the MMDRA Ground, the Prime Minister addressed the rally and highlighted some important points regarding the ongoing demonetisation drive.

He blasted off on those who are trying their best to hinder the move, calling them a hurdle towards country’s growth spree. Here are the top 10 takeaways from PM Modi’s recent speech in Bandra today.

i. Starting his speech, Modi expressed his happiness and joy towards country’s betterment and how corrupts are getting exposed on a daily basis post demonetisation.

ii. He also said that he felt nostalgic and recalled his previous visit to Raigad, where he was declared the Prime Minister candidate by his party.

iii. Modi also showed his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and his efforts for making India independent and simultaneously fighting against the evils of the society.

iv. Revealing his plans towards the improvement of the country, PM Modi said “to live with respect, development is the only way and this has been the central focus of our government.”

v. Taking a jibe at the opposition, Modi said that even after 70 years of independence, more than 1800 villages were forced to live in the 18th century.

vi. Commenting on his demonetisation masterstroke, PM said that the BJP government conducted a massive attack against the corrupts on November 8. He further said that people of the country were misguided and various rumors are being spread, but people are still standing with the government.

vii. Hitting out the opposition, PM also said that people who have looted the country for 70 years are trying their best to stop demonetisation.

viii. He also thanked the citizen of the country for standing with the note ban move despite facing inconvenience.

ix. He said, Trouble for corrupts and comfort for honest people will start happening after 50 days. Warning the corrupts of the country, PM said that countdown towards the end of corruption and the corrupts has started.

x. Concluding his speech, Modi said this is a fight against corruption and it will not stop till the time we don’t win it.