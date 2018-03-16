Narendra Modi in Manipur: 2,000 jobs to be created through two new battallions, PM says at Science Congress; 9 other takeaways

Narendra Modi in Manipur: Speaking at the inauguration of the 105th session of Indian Science Congress in Manipur University in Imphal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon areas ranging from science and technology to research and women empowerment.

Narendra Modi in Manipur: Speaking at the inauguration of the 105th session of Indian Science Congress in Manipur University in Imphal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched upon areas ranging from science and technology to research and women empowerment. PM Modi is visiting Manipur after the completion of one year of the BJP-led government. Security has been beefed up in Imphal and the places where PM Modi will visit and lay foundation stones. He went on to address the gathering saying that he is pleased that the Science Congress is being held in Manipur. “I am told that this is just the second time in over a century, that the Indian Science Congress is held in the north-east. This is a testimony to the resurgent spirit of the North East. Science had been synonymous with progress and prosperity,” PM Modi said. In his inaugural address, PM Modi paid tribute to cosmologist Stephen Hawking who passed away on March 14. He said that Hawking was a friend of India and had visited the country twice. He lauded his efforts saying that he will be remembered as one of the world’s greatest motivators.

Here are 10 major takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s address in Imphal:

1. Job opportunities for Manipur’s youth: PM Modi said that Government of India has sanctioned ten India Reserve Battalions for the North Eastern States which include two battalions for Manipur. These two battalions will directly provide job opportunities to about 2,000 youth in the State.

2. Time to redefine R&D – Research and Development: PM Modi said that it is time to redefine R&D – “Research for the Development of the nation”. He added that it is the time is right to commit ourselves to facilitate the ease of living of 1.5 crore Indians through power and potential of science and technology.

3. Science for a clean and green India: PM Modi said that India faces several socio-economic challenges which affect a large section of our population. He said that we need Science to make India clean, green and prosperous.

4. Time to extend research from labs to land: PM Narendra Modi exhorted scientists to extend their research from “labs to the land” for the greater benefit of the people.

5. Prime Minister’s Research Fellows scheme: Under this scheme, bright minds from the best Institutions in the country, like IISc, IIT, NIT, IISER & IIIT will be offered direct admission in PhD in IIT & IISc. “This will help address brain-drain from our country,” PM said.

6. Technology vital for penetration of services: “Technology will allow far greater penetration of services such as education, healthcare, and banking to our citizens,” PM Modi said in Manipur.

7. Need for efficient solar module: PM Modi said that the government has set a target of 100 GW of installed solar power by 2022.

8. Woman power in Manipur: PM Modi said that woman power in this state has always been a source of inspiration for the country. salute the great revolutionary and daughter of the nation Rani Gaidinliu on the occasion.

9. Railway expansion in north-east: PM Modi said that seven out of eight states of north-east India are connected by rail network. Projects are going on to connect the remaining state capitals, including Imphal to broad gauge network, he added.

10. North-East- New Engine of India’s growth: Hailing the development in North East, Modi said that that India’s growth story shall never be complete until the eastern part of our country progresses at par with the western part.