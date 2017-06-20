Narendra Modi in Lucknow: At APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, PM says moving forward with dream of making India self-dependent in defense

PM Modi said we are moving forward with the dream of how to make India self-dependent in the field of defense and security. (PTI)

Narendra Modi in Lucknow: Speaking at the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, PM Modi said we are moving forward with the dream of how to make India self-dependent in the field of defense and security. He also lauded ISRO’s successful launch of 104 satellites recently. “World took notice when India launched 104 satellites. We have such potential and have to take it forward,” PM Modi in Lucknow. Modi also thanked the people who came forward and registered their consensus for Goods and Services Tax (GST). “I am grateful to all those who gave consensus for GST. After successful implementation of GST India will set an example for the world,” PM Modi said. Earlier, PM Modi also inaugurated the campus of Abdul Kalam Technical University in Lucknow in presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik.

