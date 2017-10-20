Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: PM to lay foundation stones for projects, address public meeting near Himalayan shrine

Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: The Prime Minister is visiting Kedarnath today. Apart from this, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri. (PMO/Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: The Prime Minister is visiting Kedarnath today. Apart from this, PM Narendra Modi will also lay the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri. He will also address a public meeting near the famed temple located around 11, 660 feet above the sea level, according to reports. The reconstruction projects include renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s tomb. The tomb was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013.

The Prime Minister is likely to reach Jollygrant airport at around 8.30 am. From the airport, PM Modi will leave for Kedarnath. Security has been tightened around the airport, DIG Garhwal Range Pushpak Jyoti said. The Prime Minister will be welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The Chief Minister and the Governor will accompany Modi to the Himalayan temple

Elaborate security arrangements have also been made at Kedarnath and the temple has been decked up with flowers and lights. Notably, this is the second visit of the prime minister to the shrine this season. He had visited it on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break. On May 3, the Prime Minister had offered prayers and perform a ‘rudrabhishek’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries old shrine.

He was then gifted a shawl, a rudraksha, a wooden replica of the temple and books on the Himalayas by the priests of the temple as he came out of the shrine. He did a ‘parikrama’ of the Nandi statue outside the temple before making way through the crowds to convoy that was to take him back to the helipad. The Prime Minister also had gone to the spot where a huge rock named Bhimshila had rolled down from the mountains in the wake of the June 2013 deluge and got stuck at the back of the temple.