Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: How PM rattled Manmohan Singh led Congress government during 2013 tragedy; watch video

Narendra Modi in Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday took a jibe at the erstwhile Congress-led UPA-II government claiming that the Centre became nervous when he had offered to help rebuild Kedarnath shrine following the devastating floods of 2013. PM Modi, during his public address in Kedarnath, said the floods of 2013 had made everyone extremely sad. He said that in 2013 he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. “I came here to do all that I could for victims,” said PM Modi. “I offered to help in rebuilding but Centre became nervous,” he told the gathering. Massive floods wreaked havoc in Uttarakhand in 2013 damaging the Himalayan shrine and caused the deaths of hundreds of people. The hill state had reportedly experienced several cloudburst events, two of them big ones.

The Prime Minister is in Kedarnath today. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri. He also addressed a public meeting near the famed temple located around 11,660 feet above the sea level, according to reports. The reconstruction projects include renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s tomb. The tomb was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The Chief Minister and the Governor accompanied PM Modi to the Himalayan temple. Notably, this is the second visit of the prime minister to the shrine this season. He had visited it on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break. On May 3, the Prime Minister had offered prayers and perform a ‘rudrabhishek’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries-old shrine.