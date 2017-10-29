Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE Updates: PM to attend several functions across the state; address public rally at Ujire

Narendra Modi in Karnataka LIVE Updates: PM will reach Mangaluru today and fly to Dharmastahla in Dakshina Kannada district in a chopper. (PTI)

8: 37 pm: PM Modi will also dedicate the 110km Bidar-Kalaburgi railway track in the Hyderabad-Karnataka region that would reduce distance between Bengaluru and New Delhi by 380km and travel time by six to eight hours.

8:28 am: The Prime Minister will then travel to Bengaluru, where he will address the gathering at the Dashamah Soundarya Lahari Parayanotsava Mahasarmapane.

8:20 am: Flying into Mangaluru from New Delhi, Modi will reach Dharmastahla in Dakshina Kannada district in a helicopter and offer prayers to Hindu god Shiva at the Manjunatheshwara temple, 100km away from the port city.

8: 10 am: PM Modi will begin his visit to the State by offering prayers at the Shri Manjunatha Swamy Temple at Dharmasthala.

8:00 am: PM Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Karnataka today, he will participate in seven-eight functions at three places across the state.