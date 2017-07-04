Narendra Modi in Israel: Sacked BJD leader Baijayant Panda calls visit by PM a good development, says we didn’t act in national interest due to political correctness

Israel’s offensive in Gaza has irked many with the string of civilians deaths in Palestine. (ANI)

Sacked Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Baijayant Panda on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Israel visit said that India has not acted in its national interest due to political correctness, ANI reported. “Good development. Unfortunately, we have not always acted in the national interest because of certain political correctness,” Panda said. PM Modi’s visit to Israel has been deemed important for the two nations’ bilateral ties, Indian Express had reported earlier. Modi, the first Indian PM to visit Israel, would focus on agriculture and water – the two aspects where Israel is at the top of the game. Apart from development, Modi would also discuss terrorism and counter-terrorism with the Middle Eastern country. Richard Anderson Falk, Princeton University’s professor emeritus of international law had called Israel a ‘pariah state’ in an interview to Outlook. He said that Israel’s offensive in Gaza has irked many with the string of civilians deaths in Palestine. Modi, on the other hand, has called Israel “a very special partner of India” and his goal there is to “boost economic ties” and enhance “people-to-people interactions,” according to his tweets. In April this year, India had signed a $2 billion missile deal with Israel, PTI reported.

In May this year, Panda was removed from BJD, of which he was a founding member, because he tweeted about some private party matters, according to ANI. He had said, “I don’t know what is the reason for my removal as a spokesperson, but if it’s my party president’s decision then I respect it. If my removal as spokesperson will be good and beneficial for the party then I certainly welcome it. I am a founding member of my party and I want to see it strengthen further.”