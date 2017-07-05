Narendra Modi in Israel: PM staying in a pod in world’s most secure hotel; even bomb, chemical attack will not hurt him

110 rooms of King David Hotel were cleared to accommodate PM Modi and his delegation from India (Photo: Twitter)

Undoubtedly, PM Narendra Modi is one of the most popular leaders of the world. And, there is no doubt that due to strict measures that he has taken under his regime there are threats to his life. Now, as PM Modi is on Israel tour, every measure has been taken to give him the best of security. On his Israel tour, PM Modi is staying in the most secure suite in the entire planet, according to a report in Times of India. Even chemical attacks and bomb blasts won’t affect at all, the TOI report adds. PM Modi is staying in King David Hotel. “PM Modi’s suite is secured against bomb attacks, chemical attacks, everything,” said Sheldon Ritz in a conversation wuth TOI. Ritz is the director of operations in King David Hotel and is taking care of the PM Modi’s Israel visit. “If the entire hotel is bombed, PM’s suite will be untouched, will come down in a pod.” Ritz added, “110 rooms of King David Hotel were cleared to accommodate PM Modi and his delegation from India.”

At present, PM Modi is on Israel visit and this will be the second day of his visit during which he is expected to meet President of Israel and also Mumbai attack survivor Baby Moshe. On his arrival, Modi was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu along with the top tier of Israel’s leadership – known as segel aleph. Modi’s three-day visit to Israel is the first by an Indian prime minister to the Jewish state.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Israel’s Yad Vashem memorial and honoured the victims of the Holocaust, among the greatest tragedies in human history as some six million Jews were killed by Nazi Germany. Modi was accompanied by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Israel’s largest Holocaust memorial. Israeli Prime Minsiter Benjamin Netanyahu hosted a dinner for PM Modi on Tuesay night too.

The Holocaust was the killing of nearly six million Jews, including some 1.5 million children, by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi Germany. Though the persecution of Jews began in 1933, the mass murder was committed during the more than four years of World War II.