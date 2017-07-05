Narendra Modi in Israel: PM meets Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, lauds Make in India like approach in Jewish nation

The President said that it is indeed a pleasure to have PM Narendra Modi here. (Pic: Twitter)

PM Narendra Modi on Thursday during his visit to Israel met the Jewish nation President Reuven Rivlin. The President said that it is indeed a pleasure to have PM Narendra Modi here and we welcome him. Thanking the President, PM Modi extended the greetings to him on behalf of 125 crore Indians. PM Modi also said that now there is Make In India like approach in Israel too. “I can never forget my visit to India, it was a memorable visit,” President of Israel Reuven Rivlin said. Earlier, on Wednesday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Mrs Netanyahu hosted PM Modi for a private dinner at their residence Beit Aghion in Jerusalem. Israeli PM gifted PM Modi painting depicting charge of Indian Cavalry Brigade, resulting in Haifa’s liberation in 1st World War. PM Modi during the meeting with the Israeli President said, “I for I. Which means India for Israel and Israel for India.”

“The President of Israel welcomed me so warmly, he broke protocol. This is a mark of respect for the people of India,” PMO India tweeted quoting PM Modi.

