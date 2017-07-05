Narendra Modi in Israel: PM gets glimpse of the Temple Mount or al-Quds al-Sharif

Netanyahu took Modi towards the window and pointed his finger outside saying, “This is called the old (Jerusalem) city and the Temple Mount is there.”(Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today got a glimpse of the Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the al-Quds al-Sharif, from the window of a hotel where he met his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. “I want to show you (something),” Netanyahu told Modi after they shook hands before the bilateral meeting at the King David hotel here. Netanyahu took Modi towards the window and pointed his finger outside saying, “This is called the old (Jerusalem) city and the Temple Mount is there. It is all very small…”

The Golden Dome of Rock, also known as Qubbat al-Sakhrah, and the old city of Jerusalem was visible from the window. “This the cradle of our history,” the Israeli prime minister said. Modi was seen attentively hearing Netanyahu’s narration of the place while looking outside the window. The Temple Mount, a hill located in the old city of Jerusalem, is one of the most important religious sites of Judaism, Christianity and Islam. Al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock are part of the site.