Narendra Modi in Israel: PM arrives to grand red carpet welcome, Benjamin Netanyahu says aapka swagat hai mere dost

Narendra Modi in Israel: Prime Minister Modi today arrived at the Ben Gurion Airport and was received by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his three-day visit. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. Both the leaders hugged and shook hands warmly with each other. “Aapka swagat hai mere dost,” Netanyahu said while welcoming Modi. PM Modi’s three-day visit to Israel is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and will also see discussions between him and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu to explore ways to enhance cooperation in key strategic areas. PM Modi got a red carpet and grand welcome by Israel.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, Deputy Director General of Israel’s Foreign Minister Mark Sofer said Israel supports India hook, line and sinker on the issue of terrorism emanating from Pakistan and within the country. PM Narendra Modi and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to do a joint press conference later in the day.

