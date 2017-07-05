Narendra Modi in Israel: From eggless cookies to Gujarati food, what all is on PM Modi menu

Narendra Modi in Israel: PM is staying in King David Hotel and since this is the first ever visit to the jewish country by an Indian PM to embark on Israel visit, Israel is leaving no stone turned to take care of PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi is currently on his 3-day visit to Israel. He is staying in King David Hotel and since this is the first ever visit to the jewish country by an Indian PM to embark on Israel visit, Israel is leaving no stone turned to take care of PM Narendra Modi. Keeping in view that the Indian PM is a pure vegetarian, hence the hotel made sure the cookies in his suite are eggless and sugarless, according to a report in Times of India. Also, Modi’s suite has its own kitchen, the report adds. Sheldon Ritz, who is the director of operations in King David Hotel and is taking care of PM Modi’s stay, says, “I believe he is eating Gujarati food and we got a list of food ingredients necessary to cook Indian food for the Prime Minister.” Noteworthy, PM Narendra Modi got a red carpet and grand welcome in Tel Aviv as Israeli PM himself came to receive the Indian PM at the Ben Gurion Airport.

Earlier, in the day, Prime Minister Modi held talks with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on the second day of his landmark Israel visit. Ahead of the restricted talks with Netanyahu, Modi called on Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties and how Israel’s cutting-edge technology could help the ‘Make in India’ initiative. Modi, who arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for a three-day visit, met Netanyahu for restricted talks first.

You May Also Like To Watch This:



The Prime Minister then held delegation-level parleys. He thanked Prime Minister Netanyahu for hosting the historic visit and playing a crucial role in writing an important chapter in bilateral ties. Prime Minister Netanyahu called Modi’s visit ground-breaking and emphasised that he sees history in making in his talks with the Indian premier.