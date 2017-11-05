Narendra Modi In Himachal Pradesh: In Kullu speech, PM makes this big promise to the people on repaying debt

(Source: ANI)

After roaring against the Congress in Una and Palampur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his address in Kullu, on Sunday, made a huge promise for the state of Himachal Pradesh. He remembered the hospitality he received from the state during the time that he spent in the state in his youth and vowed to pay back to the state. He said, “I will repay the debt of Himachal Pradesh on me with interest and I will do so through development,” as per a tweet by ANI. He also didn’t forget to attack Congress during his address. He said that Congress and corruption can never separate from each other. He slammed Congress saying, “For 70 years, Congress ruled the country but they were only involved in corruption, spreading lies, casteism and nepotism,” as per a tweet by ANI. He further said, “Unke (Congress) saare neta zamanati neta hain, poori party zamanat pe hai (All of their (Congress) ministers are out on bail).”

The address in Kullu was the Prime Minister’s third address on Sunday. Meanwhile, no senior Congress leader has yet conducted a rally in the state.