Narendra Modi in Gujarat Rajkot roadshow Live Updates: PM inaugurates centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Rajkot roadshow Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi in Gujarat Rajkot roadshow Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived in Ahmedabad. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and this is his fourth trip to his home state in this year. Assembly elections in Gujarat will be held later this year. During his, PM Modi will attend several programmes and inaugurate a few projects. The PM will lead a glittering roadshow in Rajkot, according to report. Notably, BJP is seeking to retain power in the state which is considered as citadel of the ruling party at the Centre. BJP is banking big on PM Modi’s image and Shah’s organizational skill to maintain its winning streak that started with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections held a few months ago.

12:25 pm: A member of Rajkot Self Financed Schools Association said that it has taken the decision voluntarily. “We were not asked by the authorities to keep our schools shut tomorrow due to PM’s visit. But, since many roads have been declared as one-ways, the association has decided to declare it a holiday so that students and parents don’t have to face any troubles,” a member of the association said.

12:20 pm: While the district authorities claimed that schools were not asked to declare a holiday on Thursday, one of the members of the school said the decision was taken on their own. “We have not issued any notification asking the schools to remain closed tomorrow,” District Collector Vikrant Pandey was quoted as saying by PTI.

12:15 pm: The PM is scheduled to arrive in Rajkot at 4 pm to take part in various programmes, including a road show from Aaji dam to airport in the evening. Rajkot city police commissioner had yesterday issued a notification declaring that some roads in the city will operate as one-ways today.

On 30th evening, I shall inaugurate the integrated sports & entertainment ‘Arena Project.’ pic.twitter.com/DzznRnHcWz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2017

12:10 pm: In view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit in Rajkot, several self-financed schools in the city have declared a holiday citing VIP movement throughout the day on the city roads.

12:05 pm: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani said he was delighted to have received Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has begun his two day visit to the state.

Delighted to have received Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi ji as he begins his two day Gujarat visit. pic.twitter.com/vzqNhbiSKw — Vijay Rupani (@vijayrupanibjp) June 29, 2017

12:02 pm: Earlier, PM Modi was welcomed on arrival by Gujarat Governor and Chief Minister at Ahmedabad airport

12:00 pm: PM Narendra Modi is releasing of commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Shrimad Rajchandraji.

11:55 am: The PM will attend a programme at the Aji Dam on the outskirts of Rajkot city this evening. PM Modi will launch irrigation and water related initiatives. After that the Prime Minister will lead a roadshow from Aaji dam up to the Rajkot city airport, as per report.

11:50 am: The prime minister will distribute aid and devices worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang people at a grand function at the Race Course ground, according to PTI report. Guujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja claimed that this will be the country’s biggest camp in terms of the number of beneficiaries.

11:45 am: This year we mark 100 years of Sabarmati Ashram. It is a special moment for India. The coming decade is of ‘Samruddhi’ for Gujarat, PM Modi says.

11:42 am: Water is of prime importance in the development journey of Gujarat. Gujarat has a very healthy political culture. I can say all Governments in the state have focussed on Narmada, says PM Modi.

The prime minister will distribute aid and devices worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang people at a grand function at the Race Course ground, according to PTI report.

11:35 am: From Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi would travel to Rajkot to attend the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir. PM Modi said yesterday that he would also interact with Divyang sisters and brothers.

11:30 am: At Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi will attend an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a Guru to Mahatma Gandhi.

11:25 am: PM Narendra Modi visits Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

My first two programmes will be in Sabarmati Ashram. I am looking forward to taking part in the centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 28, 2017

11:20 AM: During the two-day visit, the Prime Minister will attend programmes in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modasa and Gandhinagar. In a busy schedule, PM Modi would take part in the centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram this morning.