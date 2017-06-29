Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM to attend centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram, launch several projects

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat today for a two day visit. The fourth visit of the Prime Minister to his home state assumes political significance as the assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. (ANI image)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Gujarat today for a two day visit. The fourth visit of the Prime Minister to his home state assumes political significance as the assembly elections are scheduled to be held later this year. During the visit, PM Modi will attend several programmes and inaugurate a few projects. BJP is seeking to ratin the power in the state which is considered as citadel of the ruling party at the centre. BJP is banking big on PM Modi’s image and Shah’s organisational skill to maintain its winning streak that started with Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly elections held a few months ago.

Here’s all you need to know about PM Modi’s Gujarat visit

During the two-day visit, the Prime Minister will attend programmes in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Modasa and Gandhinagar.

In a busy schedule, PM Modi would take part in the centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram this morning.

At Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi will attend an event to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Shrimad Rajchandraji, a Guru to Mahatma Gandhi.

From Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi would travel to Rajkot to attend the Samajik Adhikarita Shivir. PM Modi said yesterday that he would also interact with Divyang sisters and brothers.

The prime minister will distribute aid and devices worth Rs 35 crore to over 18,000 divyang people at a grand function at the Race Course ground, according to PTI report. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Pradeepsinh Jadeja claimed that this will be the country’s biggest camp in terms of the number of beneficiaries.

The PM attend a programme at the Aji Dam on the outskirts of Rajkot city this evening. PM Modi will launch irrigation and water related initiatives.

After that the Prime Minister will lead a roadshow from Aaji dam up to the Rajkot city airport, as per report.

On Friday morning, PM Modi will attend a programme to dedicate water supply schemes based on Vatrak, Mazum and Meswo Dams at Modasa in Aravalli district in north Gujarat. He will inaugurate two water supply projects worth Rs 552 crore for the region and address a large gathering at the venue, a BJP release was quoted as saying by PTI.

In the afternoon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Textiles India 2017 Summit. “Government of India is undertaking several initiatives to support the textiles sector, which is a source of employment for several Indians,” the prime minister said.

In the evening, he would arrive in Ahmedabad where he would address youths at a programme in Maninagar area. The event will be held at ‘TransStadia’- a stadium complex in Maninagar area, the BJP release said. “On 30th evening, I shall inaugurate the integrated sports & entertainment ‘Arena Project’,” Modi added.