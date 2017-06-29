Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM narrates heart rending tale of cow sacrificing its life over death of child, sends strong message to vigilantes

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today narrated a touching tale while sending a stern message to cow vigilantes. (Image- Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today narrated a touching tale while sending a stern message to cow vigilantes. PM Modi said that in his childhood days, a family used to reside near his house in the village and members of that family did the job of the mason. The family had a childless couple. However, after many years a child was finally born, the PM said. A cow used to come to the neighbourhoud where people fed it on a daily basis. One day the cow turned violent and unfortunately crushed the child to death under its hoofs, he said. PM Modi said that the very next day the cow came and stood in front of the tragedy-struck house. However, the cow did not eat or drink for several days and eventually gave up its life, he said. An emotional PM Modi said that he had seen the cow sacrificing its life while lamenting the death of the child.

PM Modi also spoke about cow protection. Speaking at the centenary celebrations of Sabarmati Ashram, PM Modi said that no one spoke about protecting cows more than Mahatma Gandhi and Acharya Vinoba Bhave but killing in the name of Gau Bhakti won’t be tolerated. The Prime Minister said that cow protection should be done. Stressing that no person in this nation has the right to take the law in his or her own hands in this country, he said that violence never has and never will solve any problem. Exhorting people not forget that India is the land of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said it is a land of nonviolence and there was no place for such act in the society. Let’s all work together, let’s create the India of Mahatma Gandhi’s dreams and let’s create an India our freedom fighters would be proud of, PM Modi said.

#WATCH PM Modi says, ‘Killing people in the name of Gau Bhakti is not acceptable. This is not something Mahatma Gandhi would approve of.’. pic.twitter.com/43caDXmGzt — ANI (@ANI_news) June 29, 2017

PM Modi’s remarks come amid a spurt of attacks by cow vigilantes and a wave of protests. Thousands of people across the country had yesterday taken to the streets in a citizens’ protest named ‘Not in My Name’ against the recent incidents of mob killings. Holding placards that read: “Break the Silence”, “No Place for Islamophobia” and “Shed Hate not Blood” among others, the protesters had said they had gathered to send out a message that there is a need to unite for a cause.