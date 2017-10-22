Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM inaugurates Ghogha-Dahej Ro-Ro ferry service, distance cut from 310 km by road to just 30 km

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: At a rally today, Prime Minister Modi, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel launched, what he had earlier termed as his ‘dream project’ (Twitter)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: At a rally today, Prime Minister Modi, in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel launched, what he had earlier termed as his ‘dream project’, the first phase of the Rs 615 crore ‘roll-on-roll-off’ (ro-ro) ferry service that will traverse between Ghogha in Saurashtra and Dahej in south Gujarat. In his address on the occasion, PM said, “This is the first of its kind project not only in India but also in South-East Asia. It is a unique project as the state government has used the latest technology to make this ferry service possible”. Among the benefits for the travellers in the region is the fact that the distance between the two towns has been cut from 310 km by road to just 30 km. Notably, the foundation stone for the project was laid way back in January 2012 by Modi himself as the then chief minister of the state.

This inauguration was for the first phase of the service and it is meant exclusively for passengers. But the second phase is not too far away. It is expected t be launched in two months, and thereafter even small vehicles will be carried on the ferry.