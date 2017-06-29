Narendra Modi in Gujarat: In speech at Sabarmati Ashram PM says we must connect with our history to make a better tomorrow

PM Narendra Modi in his speech at Sabarmati Asharam said as a society it is essential for us to remain connected with our history. (Source: ANI)

Narendra Modi in Gujarat: PM in his speech at Sabarmati Asharam said that as a society it is essential for a society to remain connected with its history. The Prime Minister made the statement at the centenary of the establishment of Sabarmati Ashram as well as the Champaran Satyagraha. Modi also said that his government is trying to highlight the contribution of people who have left their imprints on India’s history. Prime Minister Modi also released a special commemorative coin and a stamp on the occasion of the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashram. PM highlighted the role of the Father of the Nation and said said that the power of Mahatma Gandhi’s thoughts have the strength to mitigate the problems faced by the world. The PM in his speech said that India is a land of non-violence, Modi said, “India is a land of Mahatma Gandhi, a land of non-violence, why is it that we keep forgetting this?”

Talking about the completion of the Sardar Sarovar Dam project on the Narmada River, PM Modi said it is a big achievement for us. “Narmada (dam) project is truly a big achievement. The next decade will be a journey to convert this achievement into prosperity. And I am confident that Gujarat will touch new heights under BJP’s leadership during the next ten years with this project at the core,” Modi said.