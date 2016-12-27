Narendra Modi in Dehradun today: What to expect from PM’s first visit to Uttarakhand after demonetisation

Preparations are on in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai tomorrow. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra will today visit Uttarakhand and address a rally in Dehradun for the first time after announcing demonetisation on November 8. The Prime Minister has been touring across the country since the announcement of the shock decision to make people aware of the benefits of demonetisation and the government’s subsequent push towards the digital economy.

PM Modi will not just address the rally in Dehradun but also inaugurate Char Dham project that will lead to the creation of 900-km roads in the state. Earlier in the day, PM Modi posted a series of tweets to inform people about his today’s programme. “Will visit Devbhoomi Uttarakhand today for the inauguration of a key infrastructure project, the Char Dham highway development programme.”

“Char Dham highway project will lead to the creation of over 900-km of roads. Connectivity and tourism will get a strong boost through the project. Adding of bypasses, tunnels, bridges and flyovers will ease travel. Proper slope stabilisation will ensure protection against landslides,” Modi tweeted.

The 900-km-long Chardham Mahamarg Vikas Pariyojna in Dehradun will be completed with an investment of Rs 12,000 crore. Once completed, the roads will allow round-the-year, hassle-free travel to these shrines and the famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Saheb also. The PM will inaugurate the project at Parade Ground in Dehradun.

The project will improve the connectivity to the Char Dham pilgrimage centres in the Himalayas and make the journey to these centres safer, faster and more convenient. According to a PTI report, work for 17 projects worth Rs 3,000 crore have already been sanctioned and tendered. The entire length of the highways will be two-laned with paved shoulder and with a minimum width of 10 metres.

There will be tunnels, bypasses, bridges, subways and viaducts to prevent traffic bottlenecks. A team of experts is on the job to identify zones prone to landslides, and environment friendly techniques are being incorporated in the design to make these zones safer.

During his Dehradun speech, PM Modi is also expected to speak on demonetisation and attack the opposition parties who are blaming him from introducing chaos in the country in the name of fighting against corruption and black money.

