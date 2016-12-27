Narendra Modi in Dehradun: Live blog and updates- Demonetisaion a clean-up drive, India stands by me, claims PM Modi

Narendra Modi in Dehradun: Live blog and updates. (ANI image)

Taking a dig at previous governments for not doing any development in the poll-bound Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday heaped praise on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari for planning to build the 900-km-long Char Dham Highway Development Programme in Dehradun with an investment of Rs. 12,000 crore. Addressing a Parivartan Rally at the Parade Ground in the city, PM Modi said, “I assure you that whenever you will come for Kedarnath, Badrinath yatra, you will remember this Government and Nitin ji like Shravan is remembered.” PM Modi said the inauguration of Char Dham project is a tribute to those who lost their lives during Uttarakhand flash floods. “I can clearly see that Uttarakhand cannot wait any longer for the development,” he said. “My Govt took the initiative to electrify villages within 1000 days. Over 12,000 villages have already been electrified,” PM Modi said.

Dubbing his much-debated demonetisation as ‘clean-up drive’, PM Modi said those who were sleeping over notes, now pointing fingers at me. Raising his ‘kale mann’ jibe, PM Modi said demonetisation has hit human trafficking, drug mafia and fake currency. “I know you have faced a lot of inconvenience but despite that the nation came forward to fight against corruption. We had said that corrupt people will be punished and now this is happening; This is a ‘Safai Abhiyaan’ and people of India have helped me,” PM Modi said.

With the decision to demonetise Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, the black money stored in cupboards and under mattresses is now coming to banks and to the people, he said, adding he is fulfilling his duty of a ‘chowkidar’ (watchman) to get rid of black money and “dark hearts” which have ruined the country. “In some, corruption is in the blood. They used back door to convert the money and thought Modi cannot see. “But we knew and now they are being caught,” he said referring to various raids by law enforcement agencies on

black money hoarders.

The decision is not being liked by some people as he has struck directly at the “ring leader of thieves” (choron ka sardar), the Prime Minister said.

In a veiled attack at Gandhi family and Congress over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) issue, PM Modi said, “My Army jawans were demanding OROP for the last 40 years, the party that ruled the country then never thought of their demands.” “In reality, the budget for OROP is over Rs 10,000 crore. Why did they (Congress) betray the Jawans. I salute my Army jawans. Rs 6600 crore have already been disbursed under OROP and rest will also be disbursed at the earliest,” PM Modi said.