Narendra Modi in China: When PM patted Indian girl on head, shook hands with toddler, played with another; watch moving video

Prime Minister is seen meeting members of the Indian diaspora in an informal setting. (Narendra Modi/Twitter)

Narendra Modi in China: In a very heart warming video Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be seen meeting members of the Indian diaspora in Xiamen. PM Modi is in China for the ninth edition of the Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) summit 2017. In the video, the Prime Minister is seen meeting members of the Indian diaspora in an informal setting and is seen shaking hands and interacting with the people who had come to see him. In the video, PM Modi can be seen interacting with children who were accompanied by their parents. The video shows Prime Minister Modi in a different and more relaxed light before he attends meetings with leaders of other BRICS countries. However, there is no official word about a possible meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, according to newswire agency PTI.

The Chinese President has urged members of BRICS nations to keep their differences aside and to accommodate the concerns of other nations by enhancing mutual trust and strategic communication. The opening ceremony of the three-day multi national summit began with a meeting of the BRICS Business Council. China invited Egypt, Kenya, Mexico, Tajikistan and Thailand as guest nations for the Xiamen BRICS summit. India had last year also invited leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic) countries for the BRICS summit which took place in India in 2016, PTI reported.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets Indian diaspora in China’s Xiamen. pic.twitter.com/JhthXUscXw — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017

The Chinese President also added that the combined GDP of BRICS nations had grown by 179 percent and trade increased by 94 percent in the past decade, as per PTI.