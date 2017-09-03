Narendra Modi at BRICS Summit: PM, Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to meet on Tuesday

The Chinese and the Indian troops were engaged in a standoff since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the construction of a road by the Chinese army. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to hold a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, nearly a week after India and China announced resolution of the 73-day-long Doklam standoff. According to officials, the two leaders are scheduled to hold a meeting on September 5 on the sidelines of the 9th Brazil-Russia-India-China-South Africa (BRICS) Summit, which will start tomorrow in this port city of China. After the bilateral meeting with the host, Modi will be travelling to Myanmar.

On August 28, India’s External Affairs Ministry announced that New Delhi and Beijing have decided on “expeditious disengagement” of their border troops in the disputed Doklam area.

Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with other leaders including Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi of Egypt, which is among the five counties — Mexico, Guinea, Thailand and Tajikistan– invited by China as part of ‘BRICS Plus’ outreach exercise.