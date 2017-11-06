Narendra Modi in Chennai: PM to meet Karunanidhi today, to attend multiple events

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai for a one-day visit. (ANI)

Narendra Modi in Chennai: The Prime Minister today arrived in Tamil Nadu capital for a one-day visit. PM Modi will be attending multiple events in the southern city. He will meet DMK Chief M Karunanidhi today. On landing in Chennai, PM Modi discussed the situation arising due to heavy rains and floods in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister E Palaniswami & Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. He assured them of all assistance from the Centre.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister will participate in the diamond jubilee celebrations of Daily Thanthi newspaper at Madras University Centenary auditorium in Chepauk, as per The Times of India. He is also scheduled to address BJP party workers before proceeding to INS Adyar.