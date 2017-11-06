Narendra Modi in Chennai live updates: PM takes stock of flood situation in Tamil Nadu, assures help

Narendra Modi in Chennai live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived on a day-long visit to Chennai. . (ANI image)

Narendra Modi in Chennai live updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived on a day-long visit to Chennai. After landing at Chennai airport, he has discussed the situation arising due to heavy rains and floods in the state capital and other parts of Tamil Nadu with Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam. The Prime Minister assured them of all possible assistance from the central government. Later PM Modi will also meet DMK patriarch and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. During this hectic whirlwind visit, PM Modi will attend several events.

10:33 AM: Security has been heightened in the city in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit.

10:30 AM: It is retired IAS officer T V Somanathan’s daughter’s wedding ceremony. The ceremony will be held at Mayor Ramanathan Chettiar Centre in Raja Annamalaipuram.

10:24 AM: According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend a wedding ceremony.

10:21 AM: It has been learnt that PM Modi will attend 75th anniversary celebration of Daily Thanthi newspaper at Madras University Centenary auditorium.

10:17 AM: PM Modi was scheduled to address BJP party workers.

10:14 AM: PM Modi was received at Chennai Airport by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam.

10:10 AM: “On landing in Chennai, PM @narendramodi discussed the situation arising due to heavy rains and floods in Chennai and other parts of Tamil Nadu with the CM & Dy CM of the state. He assured them of all assistance from the Centre,” the Prime Minister’s Office Tweeted.